KBC Group NV Sells 19,700 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

