KBC Group NV Sells 2,788 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.94%.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.