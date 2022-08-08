KBC Group NV Sells 355,514 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,514 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.21. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.14 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -193.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Benchmark began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

