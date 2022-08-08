KBC Group NV Sells 415,815 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,815 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

NYSE PINS opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.