KBC Group NV Sells 415,815 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,815 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Pinterest Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE PINS opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $66.00.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
