KBC Group NV Sells 450,509 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450,509 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $144,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.0 %

JPM opened at $115.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

