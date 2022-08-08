KBC Group NV Sells 572 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heska by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSKA opened at $87.55 on Monday. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.75 million, a PE ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.48.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

