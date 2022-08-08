KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of FE opened at $38.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84.
FirstEnergy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on FE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
