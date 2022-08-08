Kearns & Associates LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kearns & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 57.9% in the first quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 120,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 137,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 167.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $7,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

