Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Position Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $4,084,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 439.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 155,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 126,512 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the first quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 117,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $54.38 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

