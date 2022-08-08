Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.15.

Lumentum stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

