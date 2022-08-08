Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.86.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

