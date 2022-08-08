Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

