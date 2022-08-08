MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,319,000 after buying an additional 139,578 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 308,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

