Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock Position Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MED. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Medifast by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Stock Performance

MED stock opened at $138.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.08. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $263.13.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

