Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 256,729 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,867,070.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,331.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,327,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,331.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $32.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

