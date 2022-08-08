Michele Murgel Sells 1,339 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $21,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Michele Murgel sold 100 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Michele Murgel sold 615 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $12,595.20.

On Monday, May 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $19,328.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $12,541.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $978.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.28. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $160,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

