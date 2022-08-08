Mid-America Apartment Communities’ (MAA) “Downgrade” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their downgrade rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

MAA stock opened at $179.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.52 and a 200 day moving average of $191.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

