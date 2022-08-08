Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $186.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average of $152.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,934,364.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 606,029 shares of company stock worth $91,997,025. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

