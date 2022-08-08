Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.92.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $186.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average of $152.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49.
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,934,364.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 606,029 shares of company stock worth $91,997,025. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
