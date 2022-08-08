Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $68.21 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $117.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.27 and its 200 day moving average is $138.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

