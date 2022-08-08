MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 633.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.17.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $356.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

