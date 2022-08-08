Morgan Stanley Cuts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $67.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
GXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.12.
GXO Logistics Stock Down 6.9 %
GXO Logistics stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
