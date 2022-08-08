Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $286.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.24 and a 52 week high of $294.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.71.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at $47,508,148.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,024 shares of company stock worth $32,517,264. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MUSA. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

