National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,206 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 343.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.