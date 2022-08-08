National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 13,266 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2,343.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $78.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.