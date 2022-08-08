National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 54,745 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HYT stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

