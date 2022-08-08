National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 5,695 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 2,157.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $77.34 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.