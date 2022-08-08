National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 870 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $96.37 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $112.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $99.57.

