National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 30,918 CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in CarGurus by 10.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 615.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.45.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

