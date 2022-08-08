National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 35,347 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $510,135,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $178,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $56,592,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,818,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $28,132,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

