National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,700 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 26,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GRNB opened at $23.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $27.60.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.