National Bank of Canada FI Buys 748 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $26.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

