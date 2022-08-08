National Bank of Canada FI Buys 898 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $102.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average is $109.11.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

