National Bank of Canada FI Buys 900 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

IIF opened at $24.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.