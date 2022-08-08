National Bank of Canada FI Buys 9,028 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2,180.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $113.89 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average is $112.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

