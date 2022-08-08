National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 25,600 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2,178.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
JOYY Stock Performance
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $623.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.63 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
JOYY Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -220.65%.
About JOYY
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..
