National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $250.06 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.06 and its 200 day moving average is $251.07.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

