National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NXST stock opened at $194.03 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $197.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

