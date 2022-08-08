National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of WNS by 511.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 47,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $4,861,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research dropped their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

WNS Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WNS opened at $86.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. Analysts predict that WNS will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

