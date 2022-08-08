National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $360,000.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

