National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $97.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

