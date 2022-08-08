National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $58.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.80. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.