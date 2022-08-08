National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1,723.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

