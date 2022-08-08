National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.02 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $37.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

