National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.03 Million Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,502,000 after buying an additional 1,505,098 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after buying an additional 213,242 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $2,156,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $1,961,000. Finally, CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $21.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07).

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.