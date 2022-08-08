National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059,464 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $89.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $89.43. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

