National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 214.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Price Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

BlackBerry Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.