National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,428 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Amcor stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

