National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.19 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,044 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AES were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of AES by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Up 5.3 %

AES opened at $24.22 on Monday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

