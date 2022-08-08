National Bank of Canada FI Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Matson were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after buying an additional 1,872,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $13,136,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,005,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after buying an additional 75,531 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $6,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $34,079.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $399,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,821. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Price Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $82.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.41. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

