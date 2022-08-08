National Bank of Canada FI Has $984,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Waters were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,285,000 after buying an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,930,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $337.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.33. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Cowen upped their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

